Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Take On Padres On June 2

Schwarber is hitting for a .234 BA, .347 OBP and .593 SLG with a 34.3% strikeout rate and a 13.1% walk rate. His OPS is .940, which ranks 4th in MLB, and he has scored 36 runs. In 251 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 39 runs (12th in MLB). In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Dodgers.

Randy Vasquez (5-3 with a 3.28 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 60 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Padres, his 12th of the season.

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