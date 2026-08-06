Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Play Nationals On Aug. 6

Schwarber is hitting for a .241 BA, .362 OBP and .522 SLG with a 34.8% strikeout rate and a 14.9% walk rate. His OPS is .885, which ranks 10th in MLB, and he has scored 65 runs. In 483 plate appearances, he has hit 33 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 63 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Nationals.

Miles Mikolas (3-8) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his 11th start of the season. He has a 5.67 ERA in 108 2/3 innings pitched, with 55 strikeouts.

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