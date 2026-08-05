Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Square Off Against Nationals On Aug. 5

Schwarber is hitting for a .243 BA, .362 OBP and .526 SLG with a 34.5% strikeout rate and a 14.9% walk rate. His OPS is .888, which ranks 11th in MLB, and he has scored 65 runs. In 478 plate appearances, he has hit 33 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 63 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Nationals.

The Nationals are sending Jake Irvin (2-5) to the mound to make his 13th start of the season. He is 2-5 with a 5.56 ERA and 59 strikeouts through 56 2/3 innings pitched.

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