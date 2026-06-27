Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Face Mets On June 27

Schwarber is hitting for a .256 BA, .372 OBP and .590 SLG with a 33.7% strikeout rate and a 14.4% walk rate. His OPS is .962, which ranks 2nd in MLB, and he has scored 52 runs. In 347 plate appearances, he has hit 29 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 52 runs (14th in MLB). In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Mets.

Christian Scott (2-0 with a 3.10 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mets, his 10th of the season.

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