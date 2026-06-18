Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Face Mets On June 18

Schwarber is hitting for a .245 BA, .364 OBP and .565 SLG with a 34.5% strikeout rate and a 14.4% walk rate. His OPS is .929, which ranks 10th in MLB, and he has scored 44 runs. In 319 plate appearances, he has hit 25 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 43 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Marlins.

The Mets will look to Sean Manaea (1-2) in his second start this season.

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