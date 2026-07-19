Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Play Mets On July 19

Schwarber is hitting for a .255 BA, .369 OBP and .566 SLG with a 34.3% strikeout rate and a 14.4% walk rate. His OPS is .935, which ranks 6th in MLB, and he has scored 59 runs. In 423 plate appearances, he has hit 33 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 61 runs (17th in MLB). In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Mets.

Nolan McLean (6-6 with a 3.52 ERA and 125 strikeouts in 107 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mets, his 20th of the season.

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