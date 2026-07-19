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Kyle Schwarber
Philadelphia Phillies

Kyle Schwarber

Philadelphia Phillies • #12 LF

Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Play Mets On July 19

Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies will square off against the New York Mets at Citizens Bank Park, on Sunday, July 19 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Schwarber has +240 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Schwarber is hitting for a .255 BA, .369 OBP and .566 SLG with a 34.3% strikeout rate and a 14.4% walk rate. His OPS is .935, which ranks 6th in MLB, and he has scored 59 runs. In 423 plate appearances, he has hit 33 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 61 runs (17th in MLB). In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Mets.

Nolan McLean (6-6 with a 3.52 ERA and 125 strikeouts in 107 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mets, his 20th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Schwarber

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