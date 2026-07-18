Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Take On Mets On July 18

Schwarber is hitting for a .254 BA, .366 OBP and .559 SLG with a 34.7% strikeout rate and a 14.1% walk rate. His OPS is .925, which ranks 7th in MLB, and he has scored 57 runs. In 418 plate appearances, he has hit 32 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 59 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Sean Manaea (2-4 with a 4.56 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mets, his seventh of the season.

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