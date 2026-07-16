Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Face Mets On July 16

Schwarber is hitting for a .254 BA, .367 OBP and .560 SLG with a 34.8% strikeout rate and a 14.3% walk rate. His OPS is .927, which ranks 6th in MLB, and he has scored 57 runs. In 414 plate appearances, he has hit 32 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 59 runs (20th in MLB). He returns to action for the first time since July 12, when he went 2 for 5 with an RBI against the Tigers.

Christian Scott (2-1) takes the mound for the Mets in his 13th start of the season. He has a 3.17 ERA in 54 2/3 innings pitched, with 65 strikeouts.

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