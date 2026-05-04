Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Square Off Against Marlins On May 4

Schwarber is hitting for a .220 BA, .368 OBP and .553 SLG with a 31.6% strikeout rate and a 16.4% walk rate. His OPS is .921, which ranks 16th in MLB, and he has scored 22 runs. In 152 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs (5th in MLB) and driven in 20 runs. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4) in his most recent appearance against the Marlins.

Janson Junk makes the start for the Marlins, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.00 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.

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