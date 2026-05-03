Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Face Marlins On May 3

Schwarber is hitting for a .210 BA, .361 OBP and .555 SLG with a 32.7% strikeout rate and a 16.3% walk rate. His OPS is .915, which ranks 19th in MLB, and he has scored 21 runs. In 147 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 20 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Marlins.

The Marlins are sending Chris Paddack (0-4) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 0-4 with a 6.11 ERA and 26 strikeouts through 28 2/3 innings pitched.

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