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Kyle Schwarber
Philadelphia Phillies

Kyle Schwarber

Philadelphia Phillies • #12 LF

Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Face Marlins On May 3

Kyle Schwarber and his Philadelphia Phillies will take on the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Sunday, May 3 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Schwarber has +265 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Schwarber is hitting for a .210 BA, .361 OBP and .555 SLG with a 32.7% strikeout rate and a 16.3% walk rate. His OPS is .915, which ranks 19th in MLB, and he has scored 21 runs. In 147 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 20 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Marlins.

The Marlins are sending Chris Paddack (0-4) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 0-4 with a 6.11 ERA and 26 strikeouts through 28 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Schwarber

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