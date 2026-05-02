Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Take On Marlins On May 2

Schwarber is hitting for a .216 BA, .368 OBP and .569 SLG with a 31.3% strikeout rate and a 16.7% walk rate. His OPS is .937, which ranks 13th in MLB, and he has scored 21 runs. In 144 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 20 runs. He is looking to bounce back following a five-strikeout performance in his last game against the Marlins.

Max Meyer makes the start for the Marlins, his seventh of the season. He is 1-0 with a 3.30 ERA and 33 strikeouts through 30 2/3 innings pitched.

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