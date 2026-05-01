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Kyle Schwarber
Philadelphia Phillies

Kyle Schwarber

Philadelphia Phillies • #12 LF

Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Face Marlins On May 1

Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies will take on the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Friday, May 1 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Schwarber has +285 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Schwarber is hitting for a .225 BA, .381 OBP and .595 SLG with a 28.8% strikeout rate and a 17.3% walk rate. His OPS is .976, which ranks 7th in MLB, and he has scored 21 runs. In 139 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 20 runs. He reached base in all five of his plate appearances (4 for 4 with two doubles, a home run and two RBIs) in his most recent appearance against the Giants.

Eury Perez (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 4.60 ERA in 31 1/3 innings pitched, with 33 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Schwarber

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