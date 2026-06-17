Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Take On Marlins On June 17

Schwarber is hitting for a .249 BA, .368 OBP and .574 SLG with a 34% strikeout rate and a 14.6% walk rate. His OPS is .942, which ranks 7th in MLB, and he has scored 44 runs. In 315 plate appearances, he has hit 25 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 43 runs. He notched a home run while going 1-for-2 in his last game against the Marlins.

Sandy Alcantara (6-4 with a 4.25 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 97 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his 16th of the season.

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