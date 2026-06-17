FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Kyle Schwarber
Philadelphia Phillies

Kyle Schwarber

Philadelphia Phillies • #12 LF

Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Take On Marlins On June 17

Kyle Schwarber and his Philadelphia Phillies will face the Miami Marlins at Citizens Bank Park, on Wednesday, June 17 at 1:05 p.m. ET. Schwarber has +210 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Schwarber is hitting for a .249 BA, .368 OBP and .574 SLG with a 34% strikeout rate and a 14.6% walk rate. His OPS is .942, which ranks 7th in MLB, and he has scored 44 runs. In 315 plate appearances, he has hit 25 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 43 runs. He notched a home run while going 1-for-2 in his last game against the Marlins.

Sandy Alcantara (6-4 with a 4.25 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 97 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his 16th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Schwarber

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Philadelphia PhilliesRecent Philadelphia Phillies Player News

View All Philadelphia Phillies Player News