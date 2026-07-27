Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Take On Marlins On July 27

Schwarber is hitting for a .252 BA, .365 OBP and .549 SLG with a 34.3% strikeout rate and a 14.2% walk rate. His OPS is .914, which ranks 8th in MLB, and he has scored 62 runs. In 452 plate appearances, he has hit 33 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 62 runs. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 2 with an RBI against the Yankees.

The Marlins will send Tyler Phillips (2-5) to make his 11th start of the season. He is 2-5 with a 3.52 ERA and 58 strikeouts through 79 1/3 innings pitched.

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