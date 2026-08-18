Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Face Marlins On Aug. 18

Schwarber is hitting for a .247 BA, .366 OBP and .535 SLG with a 34% strikeout rate and a 14.9% walk rate. His OPS is .901, which ranks 8th in MLB, and he has scored 72 runs. In 536 plate appearances, he has hit 37 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 73 runs (20th in MLB). In his last game, he went 1 for 4 with an RBI against the Marlins.

Cade Gibson will take the mound to start for the Marlins, his first of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.