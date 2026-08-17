Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Take On Marlins On Aug. 17

Schwarber is hitting for a .247 BA, .368 OBP and .537 SLG with a 33.9% strikeout rate and a 15.1% walk rate. His OPS is .905, which ranks 7th in MLB, and he has scored 72 runs. In 531 plate appearances, he has hit 37 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 72 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Janson Junk (6-7) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his 18th start of the season. He has a 4.41 ERA in 87 2/3 innings pitched, with 64 strikeouts.

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