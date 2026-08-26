Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Face Mariners On Aug. 26

Schwarber is hitting for a .241 BA, .358 OBP and .524 SLG with a 33.3% strikeout rate and a 14.6% walk rate. His OPS is .882, which ranks 9th in MLB, and he has scored 77 runs. In 568 plate appearances, he has hit 39 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 78 runs (17th in MLB). He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Mariners.

Bryan Woo (9-8 with a 4.10 ERA and 137 strikeouts in 138 1/3 innings pitched) looks for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Mariners, his 25th of the season.

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