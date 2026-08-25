Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Face Mariners On Aug. 25

Schwarber is hitting for a .243 BA, .361 OBP and .529 SLG with a 33.2% strikeout rate and a 14.7% walk rate. His OPS is .889, which ranks 7th in MLB, and he has scored 77 runs. In 564 plate appearances, he has hit 39 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 78 runs (17th in MLB). In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Mariners.

George Kirby gets the start for the Mariners, his 25th of the season. He is 8-10 with a 4.18 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 140 2/3 innings pitched.

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