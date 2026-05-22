Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Take On Guardians On May 22

Schwarber is hitting for a .230 BA, .357 OBP and .624 SLG with a 32.9% strikeout rate and a 14.6% walk rate. His OPS is .980, which ranks 3rd in MLB, and he has scored 33 runs. In 213 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 36 runs (7th in MLB). In his last action (on May 17 against the Pirates) he went 0 for 5.

Gavin Williams makes the start for the Guardians, his 11th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 3.67 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 61 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.