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Kyle Schwarber
Philadelphia Phillies

Kyle Schwarber

Philadelphia Phillies • #12 LF

Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Take On Guardians On May 22

Kyle Schwarber and his Philadelphia Phillies will square off against the Cleveland Guardians at Citizens Bank Park, on Friday, May 22 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Schwarber has +245 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Schwarber is hitting for a .230 BA, .357 OBP and .624 SLG with a 32.9% strikeout rate and a 14.6% walk rate. His OPS is .980, which ranks 3rd in MLB, and he has scored 33 runs. In 213 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 36 runs (7th in MLB). In his last action (on May 17 against the Pirates) he went 0 for 5.

Gavin Williams makes the start for the Guardians, his 11th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 3.67 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 61 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Schwarber

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