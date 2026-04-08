Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Take On Giants On April 8

Schwarber is hitting for a .179 BA, .360 OBP and .462 SLG with a 36% strikeout rate and an 18% walk rate. His OPS is .822 and he has scored five runs. In 50 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs (13th in MLB) and driven in six runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Giants.

The Giants will send Tyler Mahle (0-2) to make his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.