Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Face Giants On April 7

Schwarber is hitting for a .171 BA, .370 OBP and .486 SLG with a 37% strikeout rate and a 19.6% walk rate. His OPS is .855 and he has scored five runs. In 46 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs (10th in MLB) and driven in six runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Giants.

Robbie Ray (1-1) starts for the Giants, his third of the season.

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