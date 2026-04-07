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Kyle Schwarber
Philadelphia Phillies

Kyle Schwarber

Philadelphia Phillies • #12 LF

Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Face Giants On April 7

Kyle Schwarber and his Philadelphia Phillies will take on the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, on Tuesday, April 7 at 9:45 p.m. ET. Schwarber has +285 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Schwarber is hitting for a .171 BA, .370 OBP and .486 SLG with a 37% strikeout rate and a 19.6% walk rate. His OPS is .855 and he has scored five runs. In 46 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs (10th in MLB) and driven in six runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Giants.

Robbie Ray (1-1) starts for the Giants, his third of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Schwarber

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