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Kyle Schwarber
Philadelphia Phillies

Kyle Schwarber

Philadelphia Phillies • #12 LF

Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Face Giants On April 6

Kyle Schwarber and his Philadelphia Phillies will square off against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, on Monday, April 6 at 9:45 p.m. ET. Schwarber has +290 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Schwarber is hitting for a .188 BA, .366 OBP and .531 SLG with a 34.1% strikeout rate and a 17.1% walk rate. His OPS is .897 and he has scored four runs. In 41 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in six runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Rockies.

Adrian Houser (0-1) makes the start for the Giants, his second of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Schwarber

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