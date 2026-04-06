Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Face Giants On April 6

Schwarber is hitting for a .188 BA, .366 OBP and .531 SLG with a 34.1% strikeout rate and a 17.1% walk rate. His OPS is .897 and he has scored four runs. In 41 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in six runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Rockies.

Adrian Houser (0-1) makes the start for the Giants, his second of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.