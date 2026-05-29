Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Play Dodgers On May 29

Schwarber is hitting for a .238 BA, .353 OBP and .604 SLG with a 33.2% strikeout rate and a 13.4% walk rate. His OPS is .957, which ranks 4th in MLB, and he has scored 35 runs. In 238 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 38 runs (10th in MLB). In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with an RBI) against the Padres.

The Dodgers are sending Justin Wrobleski (6-2) out for his ninth start of the season. He is 6-2 with a 3.07 ERA and 31 strikeouts through 55 2/3 innings pitched.

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