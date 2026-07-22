Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Face Dodgers On July 22

Schwarber is hitting for a .248 BA, .363 OBP and .550 SLG with a 34.9% strikeout rate and a 14.3% walk rate. His OPS is .914, which ranks 8th in MLB, and he has scored 59 runs. In 435 plate appearances, he has hit 33 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 61 runs (19th in MLB). He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Dodgers.

Eric Lauer (4-5 with a 4.81 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Dodgers, his 13th of the season.

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