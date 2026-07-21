Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Play Dodgers On July 21

Schwarber is hitting for a .251 BA, .367 OBP and .556 SLG with a 34.8% strikeout rate and a 14.4% walk rate. His OPS is .923, which ranks 8th in MLB, and he has scored 59 runs. In 431 plate appearances, he has hit 33 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 61 runs (19th in MLB). He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Dodgers.

The Dodgers will send Justin Wrobleski (10-2) to the mound for his 16th start of the season. He is 10-2 with a 2.69 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 100 1/3 innings pitched.

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