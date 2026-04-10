Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Take On Diamondbacks On April 10
Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citizens Bank Park, on Friday, April 10 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Schwarber has +245 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Schwarber is hitting for a .195 BA, .389 OBP and .463 SLG with a 35.2% strikeout rate and a 20.4% walk rate. His OPS is .852 and he has scored five runs. In 54 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs (14th in MLB) and driven in six runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-2) against the Giants.
Mike Soroka (2-0) starts for the Diamondbacks, his third of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.