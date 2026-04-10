Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Take On Diamondbacks On April 10

Schwarber is hitting for a .195 BA, .389 OBP and .463 SLG with a 35.2% strikeout rate and a 20.4% walk rate. His OPS is .852 and he has scored five runs. In 54 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs (14th in MLB) and driven in six runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-2) against the Giants.

Mike Soroka (2-0) starts for the Diamondbacks, his third of the season.

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