Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Take On Cubs On April 14

Schwarber is hitting for a .236 BA, .408 OBP and .618 SLG with a 33.8% strikeout rate and an 18.3% walk rate. His OPS is 1.027, which ranks 10th in MLB, and he has scored 12 runs. In 71 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 12 runs (20th in MLB). In his last appearance, he hit two homers in his last game (going 2-for-3) against the Cubs.

Riley Martin will make his first start of the season for the Cubs.

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