Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Take On Cubs On April 13

Schwarber is hitting for a .212 BA, .379 OBP and .500 SLG with a 36.4% strikeout rate and an 18.2% walk rate. His OPS is .879 and he has scored eight runs. In 66 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs (14th in MLB) and driven in nine runs. In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) against the Diamondbacks.

The Cubs will look to Javier Assad (1-0) in his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.