Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Square Off Against Cardinals On Aug. 12

Schwarber is hitting for a .251 BA, .374 OBP and .537 SLG with a 34% strikeout rate and a 15.4% walk rate. His OPS is .910, which ranks 7th in MLB, and he has scored 69 runs. In 512 plate appearances, he has hit 35 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 69 runs. In his last game, he went 1 for 3 against the Cardinals.

Kyle Leahy (8-4) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his 23rd start of the season. He has a 3.45 ERA in 112 1/3 innings pitched, with 99 strikeouts.

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