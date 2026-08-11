Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Play Cardinals On Aug. 11

Schwarber is hitting for a .250 BA, .373 OBP and .538 SLG with a 34.1% strikeout rate and a 15.4% walk rate. His OPS is .911, which ranks 7th in MLB, and he has scored 69 runs. In 508 plate appearances, he has hit 35 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 69 runs. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Cardinals.

Andre Pallante (12-6) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his 23rd start of the season. He's put together a 3.63 ERA in 124 2/3 innings pitched, with 90 strikeouts.

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