Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Face Cardinals On Aug. 10

Schwarber is hitting for a .247 BA, .369 OBP and .535 SLG with a 34.4% strikeout rate and a 15.1% walk rate. His OPS is .903, which ranks 8th in MLB, and he has scored 68 runs. In 503 plate appearances, he has hit 35 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 68 runs. In his last game, he smacked two homers in his previous game (going 2-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Hunter Dobbins (2-2) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his sixth start of the season. He has a 3.60 ERA in 40 2/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.

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