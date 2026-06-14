Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Square Off Against Brewers On June 14

Schwarber is hitting for a .247 BA, .364 OBP and .573 SLG with a 34.4% strikeout rate and a 14.2% walk rate. His OPS is .937, which ranks 7th in MLB, and he has scored 42 runs. In 302 plate appearances, he has hit 24 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 42 runs. He racked up three hits (going 3 for 5) in his last game against the Brewers.

Kyle Harrison gets the start for the Brewers, his 13th of the season. He is 7-1 with a 2.72 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched.

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