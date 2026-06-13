Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Face Brewers On June 13

Schwarber is hitting for a .240 BA, .358 OBP and .572 SLG with a 34.5% strikeout rate and a 14.2% walk rate. His OPS is .930, which ranks 10th in MLB, and he has scored 42 runs. In 296 plate appearances, he has hit 24 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 42 runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 3 against the Brewers.

Shane Drohan gets the start for the Brewers, his fourth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.11 ERA and 37 strikeouts through 37 2/3 innings pitched.

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