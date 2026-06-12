Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Face Brewers On June 12

Schwarber is hitting for a .239 BA, .358 OBP and .575 SLG with a 34.1% strikeout rate and a 14.3% walk rate. His OPS is .933, which ranks 8th in MLB, and he has scored 42 runs. In 293 plate appearances, he has hit 24 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 42 runs. In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Blue Jays.

Jacob Misiorowski (7-2) takes the mound for the Brewers in his 14th start of the season. He has a 1.50 ERA in 78 2/3 innings pitched, with 116 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.