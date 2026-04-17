FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Kyle Schwarber
Philadelphia Phillies

Kyle Schwarber

Philadelphia Phillies • #12 LF

Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Face Braves On April 17

Kyle Schwarber and his Philadelphia Phillies will face the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park, on Friday, April 17 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Schwarber has +285 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Schwarber is hitting for a .222 BA, .380 OBP and .556 SLG with a 36.7% strikeout rate and a 16.5% walk rate. His OPS is .935 and he has scored 12 runs. In 79 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs (7th in MLB) and driven in 12 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Cubs.

Martin Perez starts for the first time this season for the Braves.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Schwarber

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Philadelphia PhilliesRecent Philadelphia Phillies Player News

View All Philadelphia Phillies Player News