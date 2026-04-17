Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Face Braves On April 17
Kyle Schwarber and his Philadelphia Phillies will face the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park, on Friday, April 17 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Schwarber has +285 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Schwarber is hitting for a .222 BA, .380 OBP and .556 SLG with a 36.7% strikeout rate and a 16.5% walk rate. His OPS is .935 and he has scored 12 runs. In 79 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs (7th in MLB) and driven in 12 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Cubs.
Martin Perez starts for the first time this season for the Braves.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.