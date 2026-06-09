Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Square Off Against Blue Jays On June 9

Schwarber is hitting for a .238 BA, .359 OBP and .573 SLG with a 33.8% strikeout rate and a 14.4% walk rate. His OPS is .932, which ranks 7th in MLB, and he has scored 40 runs. In 284 plate appearances, he has hit 23 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 40 runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 4 against the Blue Jays.

Dylan Cease gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 12th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.05 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched.

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