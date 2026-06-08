Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Square Off Against Blue Jays On June 8

Schwarber is hitting for a .238 BA, .358 OBP and .579 SLG with a 34.1% strikeout rate and a 14.3% walk rate. His OPS is .937, which ranks 5th in MLB, and he has scored 40 runs. In 279 plate appearances, he has hit 23 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 40 runs (19th in MLB). He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the White Sox.

Patrick Corbin makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 12th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.98 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 54 1/3 innings pitched.

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