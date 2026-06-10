Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Square Off Against Blue Jays On June 10

Schwarber is hitting for a .235 BA, .354 OBP and .564 SLG with a 34% strikeout rate and a 14.2% walk rate. His OPS is .918, which ranks 10th in MLB, and he has scored 40 runs. In 288 plate appearances, he has hit 23 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 40 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Blue Jays.

Max Scherzer makes the start for the Blue Jays, his sixth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 9.64 ERA and 10 strikeouts through 18 2/3 innings pitched.

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