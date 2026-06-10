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Kyle Schwarber
Philadelphia Phillies

Kyle Schwarber

Philadelphia Phillies • #12 LF

Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Square Off Against Blue Jays On June 10

Kyle Schwarber and his Philadelphia Phillies will square off against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, on Wednesday, June 10 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Schwarber has +164 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Schwarber is hitting for a .235 BA, .354 OBP and .564 SLG with a 34% strikeout rate and a 14.2% walk rate. His OPS is .918, which ranks 10th in MLB, and he has scored 40 runs. In 288 plate appearances, he has hit 23 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 40 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Blue Jays.

Max Scherzer makes the start for the Blue Jays, his sixth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 9.64 ERA and 10 strikeouts through 18 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Schwarber

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