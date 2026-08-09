Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Square Off Against Blue Jays On Aug. 9

Schwarber is hitting for a .244 BA, .363 OBP and .519 SLG with a 34.8% strikeout rate and a 14.7% walk rate. His OPS is .882, which ranks 10th in MLB, and he has scored 66 runs. In 497 plate appearances, he has hit 33 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 64 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays will send Shane Bieber (3-2) to the mound to make his ninth start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 5.11 ERA and 28 strikeouts through 37 2/3 innings pitched.

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