Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Square Off Against Blue Jays On Aug. 8

Schwarber is hitting for a .243 BA, .362 OBP and .521 SLG with a 34.9% strikeout rate and a 14.6% walk rate. His OPS is .882, which ranks 10th in MLB, and he has scored 66 runs. In 493 plate appearances, he has hit 33 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 64 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Max Scherzer makes the start for the Blue Jays, his ninth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 7.92 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.

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