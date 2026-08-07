Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Face Blue Jays On Aug. 7

Schwarber is hitting for a .243 BA, .363 OBP and .521 SLG with a 34.8% strikeout rate and a 14.8% walk rate. His OPS is .884, which ranks 11th in MLB, and he has scored 65 runs. In 488 plate appearances, he has hit 33 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 64 runs. He had two hits (going 2 for 5 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Nationals.

Jose Soriano (9-6) is going for his 10th win when he takes the mound for the Blue Jays in his 23rd start of the season. He's put together a 3.37 ERA in 123 2/3 innings pitched, with 127 strikeouts.

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