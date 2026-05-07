Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Face Athletics On May 7

Schwarber is hitting for a .207 BA, .352 OBP and .519 SLG with a 31.5% strikeout rate and a 15.8% walk rate. His OPS is .870 and he has scored 23 runs. In 165 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs (6th in MLB) and driven in 20 runs. In his last game, he went 1 for 3 with a double against the Athletics.

The Athletics are sending J.T. Ginn (0-1) out for his sixth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 4.30 ERA and 23 strikeouts through 29 1/3 innings pitched.

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