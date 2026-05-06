Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Face Athletics On May 6

Schwarber is hitting for a .205 BA, .348 OBP and .515 SLG with a 31.7% strikeout rate and a 15.5% walk rate. His OPS is .863 and he has scored 22 runs. In 161 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs (6th in MLB) and driven in 20 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 5) against the Athletics.

Jeffrey Springs (3-2 with a 3.96 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his eighth of the season.

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