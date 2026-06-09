Kyle Manzardo And Guardians Play Yankees On June 9

Manzardo is hitting for a .229 BA, .319 OBP and .397 SLG with a 32.8% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .715 and he has scored 23 runs. In 204 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 21 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Yankees.

Gerrit Cole (1-1 with a 2.00 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his fourth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.