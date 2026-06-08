Kyle Manzardo And Guardians Face Yankees On June 8

Manzardo is hitting for a .230 BA, .317 OBP and .399 SLG with a 33.2% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .716 and he has scored 23 runs. In 202 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 21 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Rangers.

Will Warren (7-1 with a 3.22 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 64 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his 13th of the season.

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