Kyle Manzardo And Guardians Face Yankees On June 3

Manzardo is hitting for a .227 BA, .314 OBP and .374 SLG with a 34.6% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .688 and he has scored 21 runs. In 185 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 19 runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs) in his most recent appearance against the Yankees.

Gerrit Cole (1-0) starts for the Yankees, his third this season.

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