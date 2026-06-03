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Kyle Manzardo
Cleveland Guardians

Kyle Manzardo

Cleveland Guardians • #9 1B

Kyle Manzardo And Guardians Face Yankees On June 3

Kyle Manzardo and the Cleveland Guardians will square off against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, on Wednesday, June 3 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Manzardo has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Manzardo is hitting for a .227 BA, .314 OBP and .374 SLG with a 34.6% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .688 and he has scored 21 runs. In 185 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 19 runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs) in his most recent appearance against the Yankees.

Gerrit Cole (1-0) starts for the Yankees, his third this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Manzardo

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