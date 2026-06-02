Kyle Manzardo And Guardians Play Yankees On June 2

Manzardo is hitting for a .220 BA, .306 OBP and .352 SLG with a 34.4% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .658 and he has scored 20 runs. In 180 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 17 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Red Sox.

Cam Schlittler gets the start for the Yankees, his 13th of the season. He is 7-2 with a 1.50 ERA and 81 strikeouts through 72 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.