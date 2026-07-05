Kyle Manzardo And Guardians Take On White Sox On July 5

Manzardo is hitting for a .228 BA, .319 OBP and .386 SLG with a 31.9% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .705 and he has scored 29 runs. In 282 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 29 runs. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 3 against the White Sox.

Chris Murphy (2-0) pitches for the White Sox to make his second start this season.

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