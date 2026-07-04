Kyle Manzardo And Guardians Square Off Against White Sox On July 4

Manzardo is hitting for a .226 BA, .319 OBP and .387 SLG with a 31.9% strikeout rate and a 10.8% walk rate. His OPS is .706 and he has scored 29 runs. In 279 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 29 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the White Sox.

Sean Burke makes the start for the White Sox, his 14th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.69 ERA and 95 strikeouts through 92 2/3 innings pitched.

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