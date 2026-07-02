Kyle Manzardo And Guardians Play White Sox On July 2

Manzardo is hitting for a .231 BA, .320 OBP and .395 SLG with a 31.6% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .715 and he has scored 29 runs. In 272 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 29 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

The White Sox will send Davis Martin (9-3) to the mound for his 17th start of the season as he goes for his 10th victory. He is 9-3 with a 3.00 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched.

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